ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Two people were found dead at their residence in southwest Wyoming, but police released few details.

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, police were called about a a possible dead body, according to a Rock Springs Police Department press release.

Upon arrival, officers found one adult female and one adult male dead, the Rock Springs Rocket Miner reported.

No other details were released, and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

