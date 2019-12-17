HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police were reviewing body camera footage after the second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

On Monday, police shot and killed a man who rammed a vehicle at officers, fled and fired at police.

On Tuesday morning, a 27-year-old male suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot by police in west Oahu.

Chief Susan Ballard is expected to discuss the more recent shooting later Tuesday.

Monday’s shooting started when two men wearing ski masks were seen in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Pearl City, Ballard said. Police found their vehicle on Kamehameha Highway and ordered them to get out. Instead, the driver rammed an unmarked police car and headed for the freeway.

Officers pursued them, and a police helicopter spotted the passenger exit the vehicle in the Aiea area, The driver continued on to Honolulu. He got out of the vehicle and ran, with officers chasing him Ballard said.

At some point, the man fell to the ground and began firing at officers, Ballard said.

“Fearing for their lives, the officers returned fire,” Ballard said.

The suspect then ran toward a Nissan dealership and pointed his firearm as the officers fired back, hitting the man, Ballard said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shootings come as there appears to be uptick in Honolulu crime, including the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman over the weekend.

Based on statistics going back to 2017, there has been about a 20% increase in the number of crimes involving firearms, according to Honolulu Police Department officials, Hawaii News Now reported.

“This is Hawaii, we’re not used to this,” Ballard said. “It’s really sad to see. Please stop. This is getting nuts.”

