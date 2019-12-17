By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A pre-dawn shooting Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another person injured, and the suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.

The shooting at the Emerald City Casino in the city of Great Falls happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived. The suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by officers at about 5:45 a.m.

The injured person was recovering from unspecified injuries at a hospital, police said.

An elementary school near the place where police killed the suspect canceled classes and postponed a K-3 grade concert.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers.

