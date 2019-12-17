By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

BOSTON (AP) - Activists on Cape Cod are working to ban commercial sales of single-use plastic water bottles at retail stores.

The nonprofit organization Sustainable Practices successfully convinced most municipalities in the county this year to stop buying single-use plastic bottles and stop selling beverages in single-use plastic containers on town property.

The organization said Monday that it now aims to have a petition article at the annual town meeting for every Cape Cod municipality this spring to extend the ban to commercial sales of plastic water bottles in stores, according to the Cape Cod Times.

It called the municipal ban a “great first step.”

Madhavi Venkatesan, the organization’s executive director, said she’s also hopeful the four municipalities that didn’t adopt the plastic bottle ban this year will do so by spring.

