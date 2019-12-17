FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Fort Madison officer who fatally shot an armed man at a warehouse.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Cory Brown, a six-year-veteran of the police department.

On the night of Dec. 10, Brown was called to a Scott’s Miracle-Gro warehouse in Fort Madison and encountered a man who was armed with a handgun. Brown shot the man, identified as Robert Allen Elfgen, 42, of West Point.

Elfgen died at a Fort Madison hospital.

Brown is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.

