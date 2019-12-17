Homeland Security has been able to end 95% of catch-and-release at the border, a top official said Tuesday, but he warned the smuggling cartels are already adapting by trying to rope in new illegal immigrants from outside the continent.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan also delivered new evidence of the callousness of the cartels, saying they intercepted a truck carrying migrants who were branded with spray-painted letters, “literally like a piece of cattle.”

“When you see these pictures, I hope that you have the same level of disturbance,” Mr. Morgan told reporters as he discussed the latest tactics the cartels are using.

Overall, CBP says things have improved from the depths of the border crisis in May and June, when illegal immigrants set records for the number of children and families surging across.

The number of illegal immigrant families from Central America is down 85% from May, as Central Americans have gotten the message that the loopholes they exploited earlier in the year are no longer working.

It’s made a major dent in the cartels’ bottom line, Mr. Morgan said.

“We have probably removed a couple billion dollars from their illicit criminal scheme,” he said.

But Mr. Morgan said the cartels are now recruiting new migrants to take the place of Central Americans, including advertising to Mexicans — wrongly — that they can still use the loopholes. The cartels are also looking “extra-continental,” Mr. Morgan said, recruiting migrants from far afield.

The change in tactics shows up in the numbers.

Southeastern Arizona, which had been relatively unscathed by the migrant surge compared to parts of Texas and western Arizona, saw its arrest numbers more than double from October to November as migrants thought they could take advantage of loopholes there.

Mr. Morgan said the migrants were under the impression that the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, were not in effect in that part of Arizona.

The MPP is the most important part of Homeland Security’s updated strategy that has virtually ended catch-and-release at the border.

Under the MPP, people who come to the U.S. to claim asylum — usually with a bogus case, according to statistics — are returned back into Mexico to wait while their cases proceed in the U.S. The goal, authorities said, was to deny them a foothold here.

