Homeland Security may not make its goal of building 450 miles of President Trump’s border wall by the end of next year, a top official said Tuesday.

So far, 93 miles of wall has been built, said acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan. That has been built in areas where there were barriers before — though Mr. Morgan insists the new designs should all be considered “new” wall.

“Our goal at the end of 2020 is 450 miles. It’s hard right now to say whether we’re still going to be able to meet that goal, but I’m confident we’re going to be close,” the commissioner told reporters.

Mr. Trump, on the campaign trail, has a little lower goal, telling audiences there will be more than 400 miles built by the end of next year.

