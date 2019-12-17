By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas authorities have confirmed a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near the Strip.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jose Hernandez says the woman was crossing East Flamingo Road early Tuesday when she was struck by a black sport utility vehicle or pickup.

Authorities say the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Las Vegas police says investigators believe the truck was traveling east on East Flamingo Road when it struck the pedestrian.

Police say it was a dimly lit area where there was no crosswalk.

Authorities say the driver did not stay at the scene, and the vehicle involved has not been found.

Authorities say anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Las Vegas law enforcement.

The vehicle is described as a black 2015 to 2019 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado.

