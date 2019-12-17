The spending agreement advanced Tuesday by the House delivered key wins for the Trump administration on defense and for House Democrats on health care and gun violence, while angering those who care about the nation’s growing debt and deficit spending.

With a vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump looming later this week, his administration secured additional funding for defense and maintained spending levels for the southern border barricade. The agreement also satisfied House Democrats’ funding priorities on such things as health care and gun violence research. But the compromise failed to please members of Congress concerned about the nation’s fiscal health.

Rep. Chip Roy said on the House floor Tuesday that the spending legislation included massive policy changes that should be voted on individually. The Texas Republican labeled the legislation, “a massive, unreadable, 2,313-page bill filled with government-expand[ing] goodies and spending” that was made available to members of Congress one day before the vote.

“The biggest problem is we haven’t read the bill,” Mr. Roy said. “Days like today, everyone declares bipartisanship. But in this version of bipartisanship, it is the bipartisan smell of Christmas jet fumes and everyone’s desire to get home fueling the worst kind of bipartisanship.”

Mr. Roy’s progressive counterparts similarly opposed providing their tacit approval to their ideological opponents. The Congressional Progressive Caucus refused to support the legislation because of its inclusion of “funding for President Trump’s immoral mass detention policies and unchecked and wasteful Pentagon spending.”

“We cannot support legislation which enables a cruel president and administration to continue to use immigrants as political pawns and ignore the will of Congress by transferring money that was authorized for essential priorities to the president’s own vanity projects,” said Reps. Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal, Progressive Caucus co-chairs, in a statement Tuesday opposing the bills.

The House voted on two separate spending packages containing all 12 fiscal 2020 spending bills on Tuesday. Included in the packages are nearly $1.4 billion for Mr. Trump’s southern border barricade, $425 million for election-security grants, and $25 million to fund gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control among other funding priorities.

The proposed legislation also raises the purchasing age for tobacco to 21, guts three Obamacare taxes, and prevents Mr. Trump from using “nuclear options” to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cheered the solution in a statement Monday evening, shortly after the text of the legislation was first made public.

“All Democrats can take great pride in this strong appropriations package, which achieves critical victories for the health, financial security and well-being of the American people,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “We salute chairwoman Nita Lowey and all the appropriators for working around the clock and across the aisle to achieve an agreement that reflects our Democratic values and advances our priorities For The People.”

Congressional appropriators announced a deal late last week after huddling with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Rep. Nita Lowey, House Appropriations Committee chair, and Sen. Richard Shelby, Senate Appropriation Committee chair, have worked for several weeks to overcome obstacles to an earlier agreement including the level of funding for the southern border barricade and whether to pursue another stopgap spending solution.

Following the House’s votes, the Senate is expected to act Thursday or Friday this week before leaving town ahead of the Christmas holiday next week. Funding for the government expires at the end of Friday, if the spending agreement is not enacted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.