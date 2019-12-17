Americans are rejecting impeachment, reveals not just one poll, but multiple polls. Let’s start with a new CNN poll now reveals that support for the impeachment of President Trump has fallen by 5 percentage points in the last three weeks — dropping from 50% to 45% since Nov. 24. Another 48% say there is not enough evidence to impeach Mr. Trump while 47% say he should not be impeached at all.

“Not only is support for impeachment and removal under water nationwide in the poll, but that support has dropped among Democrat voters by double-digits,” writes Daily Signal analyst Ryan Saavedra in review of the findings.

The numbers: Support for Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal from office fell from 90% to 77% among Democrats. Meanwhile, out of eight major polls monitored by Real Clear Politics, only two now suggest that a bare majority of voters — 50% — still think Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially under water,” declares Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics.

And in keeping with what now appears to be a tradition, this shift in opinion is occurring just as a USA Today/Suffolk University “candidate loyalty” poll finds that Mr. Trump leads every one of his Democratic rivals in the presidential race — even as his campaign takes in more than $10 million in donations in one week. And, oh yes, the stock market again hit a record high this week, amid much promising news.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,332.74 on Monday, meaning it has rallied 10,000 points, or more than 54% since Trump’s election victory on November 8, 2016. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 46 percent” observes Fox Business analyst Jonathan Garber.

“The U.S. economy is heading into 2020 at a pace of steady, sustained growth after a series of interest rate cuts and the apparent resolution of two trade-related threats mostly eliminated the risk of a recession,” notes MSNBC analyst Heather Long.

“The vast majority of economists now think the economy will grow around 2 percent next year, a rate solid enough to ensure unemployment stays near a half-century low of 3.5%. This could benefit Trump on the campaign trail, as no president since World War II has lost reelection when unemployment was below 7.4%” she says.

NEVER A DULL MOMENT

It’s showtime. Some 600 “Nobody is Above the Law” mobilizations are now underway, organized by 100 interest groups in 50 states, eager to insist that President Trump be impeached immediately. Primary organizers of the effort include MoveOn.org, Public Citizen and the Sierra Club among many.

The Tea Party Patriots, a longtime conservative grassroots cause, is pushing back in its own fashion — asking its 3 million members to contact the 31 offices of Democratic lawmakers from districts that Mr. Trump won in 2016.

“For the House Democrats who represent Trump districts and fall prey to the iron fist of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the message from Tea Party Patriots is clear: You will be held accountable for your failure to recognize the will of your constituents,” advises Jenny Beth Martin, honorary chairman of the organization.

VOTERS CHIME IN

One pollster has revisited the “deep state” challenge to President Trump in recent years. A new Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 52% of voters consider it likely that senior federal law enforcement officials “broke the law in an effort to prevent President Trump from winning the presidency.”

Thirty-nine percent say that’s unlikely.

“A plurality (43%) thinks these officials should be jailed if they are found guilty of breaking the law to prevent a Trump presidency, up dramatically from 25% early this year, while another 22% say they should just be fired,” the survey analysis said.

It also found that 15% favor a formal reprimand for such officials while 11% say no disciplinary action should be taken. The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Dec. 12-15.

BIG WHIG ARRIVES

Only in the nation’s capital, perhaps.

A new organization called Big Whig Media has taken up residence at the grand and historic Willard Hotel, just a block from the White House. The group offers a satellite uplink broadcast studio with high-definition capability, an additional TV studio, rooftop camera feed, facilities for editing, plus radio and podcast production — everything a strategist, candidate or operative might need to make a serious splash around town, perhaps.

The new endeavor was launched by Nahigian Strategies, a strategic communications group. and Carr Companies, a major property developer. Their new logo features a the silhouette of a colonial-style profile. And the “whig” part? The implications of the clever name are unclear at the moment.

But lest we forget, the Whig Party was founded in 1834 by those who opposed President Andrew Jackson; the era’s second party sent four presidents — William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, John Tyler and Millard Fillmore to the White House.

“Anti-slavery Whigs spun off to found the Republican Party in 1854,” notes a History.com analysis.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48% of U.S. adults say there is not enough evidence to impeach President Trump and remove him from office; 91% of Republicans, 49% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 47% overall say the president should not be impeached and removed; 92% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 82% of this group oppose impeachment because Mr. Trump is the “victim of an unfair investigation”; 88% of Republicans and 75% of independents agree.

• 78% of this group oppose impeachment because Mr. Trump is doing a good job running the country; 86% of Republicans and 73% of independents agree.

• 77% of this group oppose impeachment because Mr. Trump is innocent of any charges; 82% of Republicans and 75% of independents agree.

• 76% of this group say the charges do not constitute an impeachable offense; 76% of Republicans and 77% of independents agree.

Source: A CNN/SSRS poll of 1,005 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 12-15. Results for Democrats in some questions were not given because they were not statistically significant.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.