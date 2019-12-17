New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew refused Tuesday to confirm he’s becoming a Republican this week, noting he has not spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the issue yet.

“I have not made a decision that I’m willing to share with anybody for a short period of time,” the freshman lawmaker said.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Mr. Van Drew was swayed to dump the Democratic Party after meeting with President Trump last week. On Friday he denied those allegations to reporters but then said Tuesday those comments were more of “a hope and a wish” than a mistruth.

By Sunday several of his staff had quit, citing the switch.

On Tuesday, Mr. Van Drew suggested that those staffers “felt they had to or else they wouldn’t work again,” but wouldn’t elaborate on who he believed pressured them.

When asked what he saw as common ground between the Republicans and himself, Mr. Van Drew said they both believe in American exceptionalism.

“There have been quotes that many [Democrats] do not, you know, do not believe the idea that America is any better than any other country in the world,” he said.

The news sparked a backlash of criticism from Democrats towards Mr. Van Drew, who they felt was abandoning his supporters in a desperate plea for political survival.

“I think the majority opinion would say he doesn’t have a chance to win regardless of who runs against him in November,” New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. told reporters. “He doesn’t have a chance to win as a Democrat or Republican.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.