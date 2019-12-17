Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page said she will be interviewed Tuesday night on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“It’s time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it’s like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life,” Ms. Page tweeted Tuesday.

It is the first television interview for Ms. Page and comes just days after she sued the FBI and Justice Department over the release of text messages with her lover, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok. She alleges the publicizing the texts violated her constitutional right to privacy.

Ms. Page earlier this month did an interview with The Daily Beast, where she assailed President Trump for attacks on her character in Tweets and at campaign rallies.

The president has repeatedly mocked Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok at campaign rallies. Last week, Mr. Trump said Mr. Strzok needed a restraining order to keep away from her.

“Did I hear he needed a restraining order after this whole thing to keep him away from Lisa? That’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true,” Mr. Trump said a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Page said the president’s claim was “a lie.”

“Nothing like this ever happened,” she said in a tweet.

The president also mimicked a love-making session between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page at another campaign rally. Ms. Page called the imitation, “demeaning.”

The duo came to prominence when a slew of anti-Trump texts were discovered while they were investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mr. Trump and his allies point to the text messages as evidence the FBI was biased in its probe of the president. A Justice Department inspector general report released last week found errors, omissions in mistakes in the FBI’s application to wiretap a Trump campaign aide, but could not find evidence of political bias.

