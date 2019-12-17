Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page complained of betrayal by the Justice Department in a Tuesday night interview on MSNBC.

In an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Ms. Page said the department failed her on two fronts — first by releasing her text messages with paramour Peter Strzok and then by not speaking out against attacks on her by President Trump and other Republicans.

“This is not how public servants should be treated,” Ms. Page said, calling the text message release particularly “my Justice Department betraying us.”

She blamed the “betrayal” on Mr. Trump’s constant attacks on then Attorney General Jeff Sessions for setting her up to take pressure off himself.

She “served as a useful foil,” Ms. Page said.

