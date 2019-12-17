Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page complained of betrayal by the Justice Department in a Tuesday night interview on MSNBC.

In an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Ms. Page said the department failed her on two fronts — first by releasing her text messages with paramour Peter Strzok and then by not speaking out against attacks on her by President Trump and other Republicans.

“This is not how public servants should be treated,” Ms. Page said in her first TV interview, calling the text message release to the press particularly “my Justice Department betraying us.”

The messages not only indicated that she and Mr. Strzok were having an affair, but included several strong denunciations of Mr. Trump from both, including Mr. Strzok saying the investigation would serve as an “insurance policy.”

Republicans have leaped on the attacks on Mr. Trump as suggesting the investigation was a political hit job by partisan “Swamp” members.

Ms. Page blamed the “betrayal” of the text releases on Mr. Trump’s constant attacks on then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom she said wanted to take pressure off himself.

“[I] served as a useful foil,” Ms. Page said.

“I know what it looks like when [the Justice Department] is trying to protect” its employees “and what it looks like when it isn’t,” she said. “Even if there is wrongdoing, these institutions should be coming to their defense” when politicians attack civil servants.

Ms. Page attributed the lack of protection from the top Cabinet officials to politics.

“Attorney General [William] Barr could say something,” she said, adding similar words about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding some of the claims made by Mr. Trump and elected Republican officials about diplomats involved in the Ukraine fracas.

