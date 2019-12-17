By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is charged with causing severe burns to his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child by leaving her in a bathtub with scalding water.

Akeem Saygo is charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

A criminal complaint says the girl suffered severe burns to her legs, chest, back and shoulder and underwent surgery. The complaint says Saygo left child in the bathtub and went downstairs to do laundry on Dec. 10. It says he texted the girl’s mother that he did not intentionally harm the child.

TOP STORIES
Trump hits new approval rating high amid impeachment
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
'Unacceptable': Netflix hit with backlash over gay Jesus 'Christmas special'

Saygo is due in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide