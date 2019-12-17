By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is charged with causing severe burns to his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child by leaving her in a bathtub with scalding water.

Akeem Saygo is charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

A criminal complaint says the girl suffered severe burns to her legs, chest, back and shoulder and underwent surgery. The complaint says Saygo left the child in the bathtub and went downstairs to do laundry on Dec. 10. It says he texted the girl’s mother that he did not intentionally harm the child.

TOP STORIES
Russian spy ship operating in 'unsafe manner' near U.S. submarine base
McConnell rejects Schumer's demands, says House did 'inadequate' job on impeachment
Dossier author Christopher Steele breaks silence with IG report rebuttal

Saygo is due in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide