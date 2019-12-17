By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday convicted a man of charges related to a February crash that killed a Gretna woman.

Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson found Abram K. Sollman, 46, guilty of motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Sollman was arrested after a Feb. 1 crash that killed Cassandra Clausen, 71.

Clausen had pulled onto Highway 6 when her vehicle collided with Sollman’s vehicle. An investigation showed Sollman was speeding and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal driving limit.

Sollman also was injured.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24.

