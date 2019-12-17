By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

CANTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man wearing a Santa hat thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex Tuesday, but instead he was greeted by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Jimmy Lee Bowling, 68, was arrested and charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a minor, news outlets reported.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker, the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there.

Baker said Bowling was arrested without incident.

It’s unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

