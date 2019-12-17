By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A jNew Jersey man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for strangling a woman to death and trying to do the same to her friend.

Arlie Rodriguez, 47, of Elizabeth, is already serving a 17-year prison term for a 2010 carjacking and sexual assault.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in October to murder and criminal sexual contact in the death of Patricia Parham-Hayward, 48, in her Elizabeth apartment in 2013. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for attacking her female friend, who was 59 at the time.

Police eventually determined Rodriguez had spoken with Parham-Hayward on the phone minutes before visiting her apartment, prosecutors said. He attacked her friend after leaving her room, prosecutors said.

Evidence included phone records, surveillance video and DNA recovered from cigarette butts.

