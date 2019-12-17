By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for killing a woman when he slammed his vehicle into hers on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland says 24-year-old Darnell E. Bassett was sentenced on Monday. He pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Brittany Burks, of Amherst, New York.

Federal authorities say the District of Columbia resident crashed into Burks’ sport utility vehicle on June 24 while he was being pursued by police. They say the woman’s vehicle spun around and turned onto its side.

TOP STORIES
Trump supporter crashes Bernie Sanders event: 'Socialism does not work!'
Hallmark Channel reverses decision, will now reinstate kissing brides commercials
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat

Bassett was charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt because the portion of the parkway in which the crash happened in Maryland is federal property.

Authorities say Bassett was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution, which includes the costs of the victim’s funeral and burial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide