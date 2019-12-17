Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign on Tuesday said he needs to raise $700,000 by Jan. 16 to have the resources to compete in the New Hampshire primary.

“We have planted our flag in New Hampshire, but we need your help right now to have the resources to compete there,” Bennet campaign manager Daniel Barash said in a memo to supporters.

“We have made it to the starting line and are prepared to fight in New Hampshire,” Mr. Barash said. “But without a significant uptick in fundraising, we will not have the resources to fully capitalize on the groundwork that has been laid to compete.”

Mr. Bennet, Colorado Democrat, recently announced plans to hold 50 town halls in New Hampshire in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 11 primary.

The fundraising plea comes on the heels of similarly dire asks from 2020 candidates like Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and former housing secretary Julián Castro, both of whom ended up meeting their own self-imposed goals.

But Mr. Bennet, Mr. Booker, and Mr. Castro have not hit the polling and fundraising requirements to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate.

