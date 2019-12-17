PHOENIX (AP) - A man described as the key conspirator in an unsuccessful plan to rob an armored vehicle was convicted Monday of first degree murder and attempted armed robbery, prosecutors for Arizona’s largest county said.

Maricopa County Superior Court records show a jury found Alonzo Ferguson, 40, guilty of the charges against him.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Ferguson hatched the scheme, conducting surveillance of a specific ATM and the procedure an armored car employee followed to replenish it with cash. Ferguson then assembled a team of four, assigning each a role and supplying them with weapons.

When the robbery unfolded April 25, 2014, the armored vehicle guard fought back, firing his own weapon and killing one of the four. Ferguson and the others fled.

Prosecutors said Ferguson was identified through analysis of his work and personal cell phones and his DNA was found on a rifle and magazine discarded near the scene of the attempted robbery.

Another one of the would-be robbers later told authorities Ferguson had organized the crime. Ferguson was also identified in a photographic lineup.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 17.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.