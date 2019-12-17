By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A new trial date has been scheduled for two men accused of stabbing to death a man in Cedar Rapids.

Drew Blahnik, 32, and Drew Wagner, 34, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other crimes in the slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Bagley. He went missing from his home in Walker in December 2018. Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.

Investigators have said Blahnik has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

The trial had been set to begin Feb. 3, court records say. The new date is July 6.

