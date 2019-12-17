By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Power was restored at Fort Huachuca following an outage that lasted over an hour Tuesday morning at the Army base in Sierra Vista in southeastern Arizona, officials said.

The outage extended across the installation, disrupting operations and delaying openings of schools, clinics, daycare facilities and the commissary, officials said in Twitter posts.

Cause of the outage was not announced.

Fort Huachuca is home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and other units.

