President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was hospitalized last week for “a cardiac event,” ABC News reported Tuesday.

Manafort has been staying since last Thursday at a local Pennsylvania hospital, but is expected to be released soon, said the news outlet citing two sources.

Since his conviction last year on financial fraud charges, Manafort has been serving his over seven-year sentence in a federal correctional institute in Pennsylvania.

Todd Blanche, an attorney representing Manafort, told ABC News that he had not communicated with his client since early last week. He said he had been updated on Manafort’s condition, but declined to provide more details.

Manafort’s health problems have been an issue in his criminal cases. Last year, he petitioned the court for leniency citing health issues. He also arrived for some court appearances in a wheelchair due to a medical condition related to his diet.

