Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Authorities have cited the owner of a pit bull that was shot and killed by Pittsburgh police after it charged at an officer following a fight with a poodle.

The owner was issued a summons for not having a leash on his dog. He could be fined if convicted.

Officers found a woman caring for her poodle, which was covered in blood, when they responded to a report of dogs fighting on Dec. 11. The pit bull’s owner had told them he had stabbed his pet and used pepper spray to get it to release the poodle.

When the wounded pit bull lunged at police, an officer shot it to death.

The poodle was treated to a veterinarian.

