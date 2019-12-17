By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Police in the college towns of Lawrence and Manhattan are warning students to be cautious as they continue to search for a serial rapist known to attack over holidays.

KMBC-TV reports that police say they have connected 13 incidents in the two town over more than a decade to a single suspect but have yet to identify or catch him.

The incidents spanned from October 2000 to December 2008. All of the victims were students of either Kansas State University or the University of Kansas.

Police say each incident involved a masked intruder entering the victim’s off-campus residence, mostly between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. as the victim slept.

Police say the suspect is a white man, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old at the time of the assaults.

