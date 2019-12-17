By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man accused of escaping from a van full of prisoners in Wyoming has pleaded not guilty.

Kenneth James Ward, 57, entered the plea to a felony escape charge Tuesday in Natrona County District Court.

Ward was being held on $1 million bond. His attorney, Joseph Hampton, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

TOP STORIES
Maxine Waters: 'I believe' Trump-Putin conspiracy 'even though I don't have the facts to prove it'
Just another electoral shell game
Montana tribe's long recognition struggle clears Congress

Ward also faces federal charges in Montana for allegedly dumping radioactive oilfield waste. Ward has not yet entered a plea to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in that case, according to court documents.

Authorities say Hampton ran away in 2013 when a prisoner van stopped near Independence Rock in central Wyoming.

Surveillance footage shows Ward slipped around the back of a rest area building when guards weren’t looking, investigators said.

Barely a week earlier, Ward was arrested in Mexico for allegedly leaving the country despite a $1 million bond in Sweetwater County.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports law enforcement officials arrested Ward in New Mexico in 2018.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide