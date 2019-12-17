Former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison and 36 months of probation for helping former boss Paul Manafort conceal tens of millions of dollars from the IRS.

The incarceration will occur intermittently, with Gates likely serving his time on weekends, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said. She also imposed a $20,000 fine and 300 hours of community service.

The light sentence is a reward for his extensive cooperation with the investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Gates was a critical witness against Manafort, who briefly served as President Trump’s campaign chairman, and, separately, longtime GOP politico Roger Stone. He also testified against former Obama White House Counsel Greg Craig, who was accused of violating U.S. laws against foreign lobbying.

Judge Jackson cited Gates‘ assistance to the Mueller team as a factor in sentencing him, but said the seriousness of his crimes warranted at least some prison time.

“It is very difficult to shake my concern that some period of incarceration is necessary to reflect the seriousness of the offense,” she said.

But she also credited Gates for his help in investigations stemming from the Mueller probe, calling it “much more than sufficient.”

“Ultimately, he cooperated fully and candidly,” she told the court.

Judge Jackson ticked off all of the information Gates provided to the special counsel’s team, saying he morphed from a criminal into a cooperating witness offering critical information.

“He didn’t sit down one day and say what the prosecutor wanted to hear,” she said. “He has been at this long enough and under such onerous circumstances, one can believe the transformation.”

Gates told the court his cooperation was an effort to atone for his criminal wrongdoing. In a brief statement, he expressed sorrow for his crimes.

“I accept complete responsibility for my actions that led me to appear before you today,” he said. “I greatly regret the mistakes I made and I have worked hard to honor my commitment to make amends. My family and I appreciate your consideration for leniency and I hope and pray you will give that to me.”

Federal prosecutor Molly Gaston said Mr. Gates deserved to avoid jail time because of his cooperation with Mr. Mueller’s team. Gates offered both testimony and documents to the special counsel as part of his plea deal, Ms. Gaston said.

“At all times he embraced the full extent of responsibility of his own actions and embraced telling the truth,” she told the court.

Defense attorney Thomas Green called his client’s cooperation an “amazing shot at redemption.”

“He never second-guessed whether he was doing the right thing,” he said. “Personally, I admire him for all of that effort.”

After spending a decade as Manafort’s right-hand man, Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy and lying to the FBI about his efforts to hide millions of dollars the two earned for lobbying work in Ukraine.

While Gates pleaded guilty, Manafort opted to fight the charges. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in two separate trials for financial fraud.

At the time of his guilty plea, Gates was looking at as much as six years in prison. But he chose to cooperate with Mr. Mueller’s team.

In a court filing last week, federal prosecutors said Gates offered “extraordinary assistance” in the investigation.

Although they did not recommend a sentence, prosecutors also did not oppose a request from Gates‘ attorney that he be spared prison.

“Under exceedingly difficult circumstances and under intense public scrutiny, Gates has worked earnestly to provide the government with everything it has asked of him and has fulfilled all obligations under his plea agreement,” prosecutors wrote this month in a sentencing recommendation.

Prosecutors said Gates offered information for several crimes they did not previously know about.

Gates‘ attorneys had requested probation and community service, saying he “has accepted responsibility for his misconduct in every way possible.”

The sentencing brings to an end the two-year saga of Gates and Manafort, the first members of Trump’s orbit to be charged — in October 2017 — in the Russia probe.

Gates is the sixth Trump associate convicted of charges stemming from the special counsel probe. However, the crimes predate his time working on the Trump campaign. He later became deputy chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee.

As a critical witness for the prosecution, Gates has had a mixed record. Although his testimony was key in securing a conviction in two of three cases, his credibility was savaged on the stand.

During Manafort’s trial in Virginia, Gates detailed how Manafort concealed $30 million in foreign lobbying income from the IRS. But under a fierce cross-examination from Manafort’s defense team, he confessed to embezzling from his former boss to pay for a mistress.

In the Stone case, Gates told the court how the longtime GOP political operative regularly updated campaign officials, including Mr. Trump, on Wikileaks’ efforts to release damaging emails stolen from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Stone was convicted last month of lying to Congress about his bid to learn more about Wikileaks’ releases. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

