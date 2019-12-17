By Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Sentencing has been postponed for a witness in the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas who was convicted of making false statements to FBI agents and tampering with a witness.

Abdul Khabir Wahid was in court Tuesday to be sentenced, but his sentencing date was moved to Jan. 28 to give him time to discuss a legal issue that popped up with an attorney who is advising him.

Wahid wasn’t accused of being directly involved in the attack launched by two friends who were killed in a police shootout outside the anti-Islam event in Garland.

TOP STORIES
Top DOJ official who oversaw Russia probe to step down
McConnell rejects Schumer's demands, says House did 'inadequate' job on impeachment
Trump demands Pelosi stop 'impeachment fantasy' immediately on eve of House vote

This summer, a judge concluded Wahid lied to agents about what was discussed when both friends, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, came to his Phoenix home two days before the attack.

Wahid also was convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother not talk to the FBI.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide