By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks slid into neutral on Tuesday following their four-day run to records.

The S&P; 500 and other indexes were mixed in early trading, a day after they set all-time highs. Stocks have been vaulting higher in the last week on optimism about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday. A Federal Reserve meeting last week also spurred buying after investors saw signals from Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will stay low for a while.

Gains for Amazon, Target and other companies that depend on spending by consumers helped to push the S&P; 500 modestly higher but drops for Microsoft and other technology stocks kept the market in check.

TOP STORIES
Giuliani says he has new proof of massive corruption in Ukraine involving Bidens
Just another electoral shell game
Russian spy ship operating in 'unsafe manner' near U.S. submarine base

Treasury yields gave back some of their gains from a day earlier, while the price of crude oil continued its recent march higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P; 500 was up 0.1%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the fifth straight gain for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15 points, or 0.1%, to 28,251, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was virtually flat.

BUBBLING UP: Energy stocks in the S&P; 500 rose 0.7% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Crude oil has been touching its highest price in three months, and Noble Energy rose 3% for one of the biggest gains among stocks in the S&P; 500. Apache climbed 2.1%, and Valero Energy rose 1.8%.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $60.70 per barrel. The last time it was over $61 was in September. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 43 cents to $65.76 per barrel.

GROUNDED: Boeing fell 1.8% after it said it would suspend production of its grounded 737 Max airplane next month.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury crept back down to 1.88% from 1.89% late Monday. The two-year yield slipped to 1.62% from 1.65%, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.28% from 2.31%.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European markets were weaker. The French CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and the German DAX lost 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

Worries about a potentially messy exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union sent the value of the British pound skidding.

Asian stocks were stronger. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.3%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.2%.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide