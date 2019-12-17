By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Support for impeachment is falling even among Democrats, as the House prepares to hold its vote against President Trump.

A CNN poll released Tuesday on the eve of the pivotal vote showed 77% of Democrats now backing impeachment, compared with 90% in the same poll in mid-November.

The survey found that opposition to Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal rose to 47%, up from 43% in the same poll last month. Support for impeachment fell to 45%, a drop of five points from November.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that “impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about!”

With the Senate eyeing a trial in January, 50% of those polled said it is “not likely at all” that the proceedings will change their minds about Mr. Trump’s possible removal. Another 22% said a trial is “not too likely” to change their minds, while 24% said a trial could change their minds.

