The Trump campaign released internal polling Tuesday showing that impeachment is “seriously endangering” all 30 House Democrats in districts won by President Trump in 2016.

The polling shows that, on average, voters in these districts oppose impeachment by 10 percentage points, 53% to 43%. And voting for impeachment would make voters more likely to reject those Democrats.

The findings were released a day before the House plans to vote on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Several of these vulnerable Democrats have already announced their intention to vote to impeach Mr. Trump.

“These Democrats already knew they were in trouble before the sham impeachment, but now they are in serious jeopardy,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “By moving forward with her political theater of impeachment, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has accomplished two things: she has energized the president’s supporters and walked her entire majority caucus off the plank.”

The poll did not include the New Jersey district of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is switching parties.

The survey found that voters favor, on average, electing a new person over the incumbent in those districts by 11 points, 47% to 36%. “By enormous majorities, voters also would prefer that Congress work on lowering prescription drug prices, passing new trade deals, and fixing our infrastructure rather than impeaching the president,” the campaign said in its statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.