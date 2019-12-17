By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

CHILTON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of manufacturing guns and illegally shipping them to Australia has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, of Chilton, made guns and parts for guns, including kits that contained parts for rifles that could function with either semi-automatic or fully automatic triggers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Huebschmann illegally shipped those items to an “Australian criminal and gun enthusiast” in containers designed to hide the contents and without the proper licenses.

TOP STORIES
Mitch McConnell impeachment recusal would disqualify scores of Democrats
Just another electoral shell game
U.N. climate conference flops as nations deadlock on hot-button issues

In sentencing Huebschmann Monday, federal Judge William Griesbach noted the “extremely dangerous nature of the crime.”

Huebschmann was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will spend one year on supervised release following his release from prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide