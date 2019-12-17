By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Prosecutors on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a Salt Lake City man who fired seven gunshots at a stolen truck fitted with a snowplow after it crashed into his SUV.

At least one shot fired by 55-year-old Jon Michael Clara on Nov. 23 struck a family’s car, passing between those inside but shattering a windshield and depositing glass in a 12-year-old girl’s hair.

Clara’s lawyer, Clayton Simms did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges of felony discharge of a firearm filed against his client.

KUTV-TV reports that Simms said previously that Clara fired in self defense because he feared the truck was turning around to come back toward him.

Police did not locate the person who was driving the truck.

