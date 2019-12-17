A belated defense appropriations bill passed by the House Tuesday provides a boosted budget of $738 billion for the Pentagon, paring President Trump’s funding request for his new Space Force but giving the White House a freer hand to build more of the border wall with Mexico.

The defense appropriations are contained within a pair of massive catch-all government funding bills totalling $1.3 trillion that was revealed after months of negotiations and partisan sparring Monday evening. As in 2019, the big fights centered around whether and how to fund the border wall construction, which sparked a lengthy government shutdown at this time last year.

If approved by the Senate, the Trump administration will receive $1.4 billion for wall construction, far below the requested $5 billion that was requested by the White House.

Appropriators approved $40 million to establish the Space Force as an eventual sixth branch of the U.S. military. That’s down from the administration’s requested $72 million, but does mark fresh progress from one of Mr. Trump’s pet initiatives.

In addition to leaving out limits for spending on the border wall, several key Democratic policies were notably dropped, including a repeal of the broad 2001 presidential authority to fight the global war on terror, as well as language to end American military backing for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war. Both policies had been included in the version of the spending bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

The Pentagon will also receive a fleet of 98 new F-35 fighter jets for an estimated $9.3 billion, and the bill allocates $24 billion for 14 new Navy ships, including two amphibious warships and an aircraft carrier.

As approved by both chambers on Capitol Hill in the defense policy bill, appropriators issued a 3.1 percent pay raise for troops, marking the largest boost in nearly a decade. The House approved the legislation Tuesday on a 280-183 vote, and, if approved, the Senate will vote shortly thereafter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.