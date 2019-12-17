By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) - A 63-year-old inmate at a medium-security prison in southeastern Wyoming has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says John B. Miller died at the prison in Torrington on Sunday, and an autopsy has been ordered. Officials did not release any details about his illness.

Miller was sentenced in 1986 on a murder charge and was serving a life sentence. No other details were released.

