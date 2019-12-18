By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - Four people were rescued from a fire in a Cranston apartment building that left at least one of them injured, city fire officials said.

WPRI-TV reports that the fire broke out around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Harris Avenue. Cranston Fire Chief Stephen MacIntosh said emergency crews pulled four people were from the building, including one who was taken to a hospital with burns.

The person who was injured had been found by firefighters in a room that was on fire, MacIntosh said. The person’s condition has not been released.

Authorities said they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

