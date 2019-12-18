By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former armored truck driver who took more than $900,000 from the vehicle was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the sentence Tuesday for Mark Nicholas Espinosa. Espinosa pleaded guilty in September to theft, bank robbery, transportation of stolen money, transactions involving stolen money and money laundering, according to court records.

Espinosa was supposed to meet his partner outside Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 5, 2018, but wasn’t there when the partner finished his pickups, Coleman’s office said in a news release. The Garda World truck was found abandoned in the mall parking lot.

Espinosa and $932,285.22 in cash were missing. Espinosa was eventually arrested in Connecticut with $892,737.89 found in his apartment there.

