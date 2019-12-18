Active-duty mothers in the Marines and Army will soon be allowed to defer deployments up to one year after giving birth.

President Trump is expected to sign the Fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which cements the policy sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng of New York, along with seven other House Democrats in August.

The Marines and Army both currently allow for six-month deferrals. The change will bring the two branches into concert with the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, Military Times reported Wednesday.

“I am proud to keep up the fight for our nation’s veterans,” Ms. Meng told reporters in August, the website reported. “I will continue to do all I can to ensure that our veterans have the resources they need and services they require.”

The Department of Defense still maintains the ability to deploy the mother at an earlier date if national security needs demand it.

