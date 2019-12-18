By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Boise man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman.

David L. Randall, 56, was booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday. The Boise Police Department said in a prepared statement that officers were called to a home on Monday afternoon, where they found the woman’s body. Police said evidence at the scene indicated the death was suspicious, but no details have been released.

Police said Randall, who was known to the woman, was at the scene. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Court records do not show if Randall has obtained an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.

