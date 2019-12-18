By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The former head of a California shoe store that defrauded the Veterans Affairs health care system has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Peter Wong, 61, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Wong founded Sunrise Shoes and Pedorthic Service in Sacramento. He and a VA doctor were charged with billing the VA for custom, prescribed orthopedic and therapeutic shoes - some costing nearly $1,700 per pair - but instead delivering off-the-shelf shoes from the store.

TOP STORIES
Trump campaign releases internal poll showing vulnerable Dems endangered by impeachment
'Suicide march': Defiant Trump vows impeachment will haunt Democrats
Trump favorability up 6 percentage points since impeachment began, Gallup poll shows

The VA was billed about $1.7 million between 2008 and 2015, authorities said.

Wong was convicted in May of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Anthony Lazzarino, 69, the former chief of podiatry for the VA’s Northern California health care system, also was convicted in May and awaits sentencing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide