Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday evening said a blistering letter that President Trump sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi shows the president is under “duress” as the House prepares an impeachment vote but noted that Mrs. Pelosi isn’t going to be scared off.

“Well, he’s obviously under a great deal of duress, but if he thinks he can bully Nancy Pelosi into backing off, he’s with the wrong customer,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

“The amazing thing about President Trump as president and before, the very things he does he accuses others of doing,” Mr. Schumer said. “Bully? This is the most bullying president we have ever had. Accusing people of things? This president accuses people of things all the time, every day. So he ought to look into the mirror.”

Ahead of the House’s likely vote to impeach him on Wednesday, Mr. Trump on Tuesday penned a letter to Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, accusing her of declaring “open war on American Democracy.”

“You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partial gain,” the president wrote. “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

The House is proceeding with the impeachment of Mr. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats are accusing him of improperly withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a public announcement from the country’s leaders of politically beneficial investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

