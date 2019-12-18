Debbie Dingell rips Trump over hell joke about her late husband

President Trump drew a pained rebuke Wednesday night from Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan for speculating at a campaign rally that her late husband might have gone to hell.

During the rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on the night of his impeachment, the president criticized Mrs. Dingell for voting against him after he had given her family what he called “A-plus” treatment upon the death of 92-year-old Rep. John Dingell last February. Mr. Trump had ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for the longest-serving congressman in history.

“She calls me up, ‘That’s the nicest thing that ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled,’” Mr. Trump quoted the congresswoman as saying.

The president then quipped to the crowd, “Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know … But let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Mrs. Dingell responded on Twitter, “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

The president suggested in his speech that Mrs. Dingell was hypocritical for voting for his impeachment after giving him the “most profuse ‘thank you’ that you could ever get” following her husband’s death.

“Now, they talk about this phony impeachment, and she’s up there, ‘Well, we have to look seriously at our president because he may have violated the Constitution of the United States,’” Mr. Trump said, which was met with groans and some boos from the audience.

