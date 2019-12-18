President Trump began the day of his impeachment on Wednesday by asking the nation to pray.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Mr. Trump tweeted at 7:34 a.m. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

The House was expected to hold a final party-line vote on two articles of impeachment sometime in the late afternoon, accusing Mr. Trump of abuse of power and obstructing Congress in his dealings with Ukraine.

With nearly all Democrats planning to vote in favor, Mr. Trump will become only the third president in history to be impeached. Republicans say he will be acquitted in a Senate trial sometime next month, sparing Mr. Trump from being removed from office.

Soon after the expected House vote, Mr. Trump will hold a campaign rally Wednesday night in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The president has said consistently that a transcript of his July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president shows he didn’t pressure him to open a corruption investigation of Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.