House Democrats on Wednesday impeached President Trump in two party-line votes, making him only the third president in U.S. history to suffer the indignity of impeachment.

The Democrats passed two articles of impeachment, the first for abuse of power and the second for obstructing Congress, without a single Republican vote.

The House voted 230-197 on the first article and 229-198 on the second article.

The only bipartisanship was in the votes against impeachment, with two Democrats voting no on the first article and three voting no on the second.

Democratic Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota voting against the first article of impeachment and Rep. Jared Golden, Maine Democrat, joined them in opposing the second article.

In a twist, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted present for both articles.

The impeachment vote itself was anticlimactic. The outcome was preordained during a roughly three-month impeachment inquiry in which Democrats and Republicans dug into opposing positions. All the while, public opinion on impeachment slipped from slightly in support to slightly opposed.

The action now moves to a trial in the Senate, which has the power to convict and remove the president from office. But there, too, the outcome is all but guaranteed with the Republican-majority chamber poised to acquit Mr. Trump next month.

As the House voted, Mr. Trump told a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, that “it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

“We did nothing wrong,” he said of impeachment. “And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party. This sacred season, our country is thriving.”

In the House, the two sides clashed again on the House floor in more than six hours of debate preceding Wednesday’s vote.

While Democrats professed their allegiance to the Constitution and the Founders’ vision, Republicans blasted them for attempting to overturn the 2016 presidential election and harboring a get-Trump animus.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold L. Nadler, New York Democrat, hammered home the case that Mr. Trump jeopardized national security and attempted to cheat in the 2020 election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

“We do not hate President Trump, but we do know that President Trump will continue to threaten our security, democracy and constitutional system if he is allowed to remain in office,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the impeachment vote demonstrated “moral courage” against a dangerous president.

“Today we are here to defend democracy for the people,” the California Democrat declared.

Republicans accused the Democrats of “weaponizing impeachment.”

“The people of America see through this. The people of America understand due process and they understand when it’s being trampled in the people’s House,” said Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

They warned that voters would punish Democrats for abusing their powers to attack the president.

“The voters will remember next November what you did this December. This is a terrible time. This is a date that will live in infamy,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican.

The vote made history as the country’s first partisan House impeachment — the only time it passed without bipartisan support.

President Andrew Johnson, a Democrat, was impeached in 1868 by a 126-47 vote. At least one Democrat, Rep. Howell Lobb of Georgia, voted for his impeachment.

More than a century later, President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, became the second president to be impeached, with five Democrats joining the Republican majority.

Mr. Clinton’s impeachment proceedings have been a point of reference in the last few debates in Mr. Trump’s case. Republicans have railed that Mr. Clinton enjoyed a more fair process, while Democrats counter that the allegations against Mr. Trump rise to an unprecedented level of seriousness.

Mr. Trump’s impeachment stemmed from a July 25 phone call in which he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor” in investigating the Bidens and Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

A whistleblower, who is believed to be a CIA official assigned to the White House, accused the president of abusing his power for personal gain on the call, including withholding $391 million of U.S. military aid from Ukraine as leverage.

The whistleblower is believed to have ties to the Democratic Party and the elder Mr. Biden. Before making the complaint, the whistleblower is known to have met with the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, a California Democrat who spearheaded the impeachment inquiry.

A rough transcript of the call the White House released in late September did not show the president present a quid pro quo deal for the investigations, but Democrats have argued the threat was understood and part of an ongoing pressure campaign of “shadow” foreign policy conducted by Mr. Trump’s private lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The quid pro quo, a Latin term meaning a transaction of “this for that,” was the crux of the Democrats’ case that Mr. Trump engaged in a bribery or extortion scheme that warrants impeachment.

However, the articles of impeachment did not include charges of bribery and extortion or any mention of a quid pro quo.

The articles relied heavily on testimony from Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, who said he offered a prized White House visit for the newly-elected Mr. Zelensky in exchange for his announcement of the investigations. But Mr. Sondland said he “presumed” that was what Mr. Trump wanted.

In his only conversation with the president about it, Mr. Trump told him that there was “no quid pro quo,” he testified.

None of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry linked the holdup of military assistance to the investigations or provided a reason for the holdup. The aid was delayed for about two months, before the money started to flow to Ukraine on Sept. 11, two days after the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community informed Congress of the whistleblower complaint.

Mr. Trump has acknowledged that he wanted an investigation into alleged corruption involving the Bidens and Ukraine interference in the 2016 election.

Interest increased in Mr. Biden’s actions in Ukraine after he recently boasted of forcing Ukraine to fire the country’s chief prosecutor in spring 2016. He said he threatened to block a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee. The prosecutor was widely viewed as not doing enough to combat corruption. But the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, also had looked into corruption allegations against Burisma and Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukraine oligarch running the company.

Despite the deep, bitter partisan divide, both parties marked Wednesday’s impeachment as a “sad day” for the country.

Texas Republican Will Hurd, a moderate lawmaker some thought might vote to impeach the president, criticized Mr. Trump’s behavior and “bumbling foreign policy” but ultimately warned that civility is under threat.

“Today accusations have been hurled at each other, questioning one another’s integrity. Today a dangerous precedent will be set — impeachment will be weaponized,” he said. “Can this chamber put down our swords and get back to work for the American people?”

The two articles will be sent as one resolution to the Senate for a trial. If convicted there, the president would be removed from office. However, that’s doubtful in the Republican-controlled chamber.

Mr. Trump has signaled he remains open to calling witnesses in his defense, surprisingly aligning himself with Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who also wants to call more witnesses to testify in an extended process in the Senate.

But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham have shot down those demands in favor of a more streamlined process.

“I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the president. I am not going to support witnesses being called for by Sen. Schumer,” Mr. Graham told reporters Wednesday. “Most senators on our side are ready to move forward.”

