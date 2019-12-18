President Trump told boisterous supporters in Michigan Wednesday night that “it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

Moments before the House voted to impeach the president over his dealings with Ukraine, Mr. Trump told a packed arena in Battle Creek that “the country is doing better than ever before.”

“We did nothing wrong,” Mr. Trump said of impeachment. “And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party. This sacred season, our country is thriving.”

The crowd chanted “four more years” defiantly as Vice President Mike Pence spoke before the president.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are having their say tonight, but the Republican Senate is going to have their say in January,” Mr. Pence said to roars.

“Voters will remember in November,” Mr. Pence said, predicting a GOP takeover of the House.

