President Trump told boisterous supporters in Michigan Wednesday night that “it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

Moments before the House voted to impeach the president over his dealings with Ukraine, Mr. Trump told a packed arena in Battle Creek that “the country is doing better than ever before.”

“We did nothing wrong,” Mr. Trump said of impeachment. “And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party. This sacred season, our country is thriving.”

The crowd chanted “four more years” defiantly as Vice President Mike Pence spoke before the president.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are having their say tonight, but the Republican Senate is going to have their say in January,” Mr. Pence said to roars.

“Voters will remember in November,” Mr. Pence said, predicting a GOP takeover of the House.

Shortly after Mr. Trump began speaking, a female protester disrupted his speech, flipping both of her middle fingers at the president and shouting “F— you!” toward the stage before a security officer escorted her out.

The president acknowledged that he could see the woman flipping him the bird, and criticized the security guard for being too polite with the protester.

“There’s a slob,” the president said. “There’s one disgusting person that made a horrible gesture with the wrong finger. I think it’s terrible. This is one person who made a horrible gesture only because the security man let her…”

