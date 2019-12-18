Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, on Wednesday suggested that President Trump let U.S. Attorney John Durham do his work on the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe when asked if Mr. Trump should keep sending Rudolph W. Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up dirt on potential interference in the 2016 election.

“I think at this moment what the president needs to do is let Mr. Durham, who’s doing his work, the IG report was … scathing about the corrupt cabal at the FBI and Department of Justice — we’re going to get to that bottom,” Mr. Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said on “Fox & Friends.”

A recent inspector general’s report concluded that while the FBI’s probe into possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign in 2016 was justified, there were bureaucratic failures throughout.

Mr. Collins had been asked if Mr. Trump needs to get to the bottom of past Ukrainian activity in 2016 and whether he would encourage the president to keep sending Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, back to the country to gather information.

“What I would like to see this president do is continue to fight, just like he’s always fought for himself and fought for this country. Let’s continue to put forth policies like prescription drugs, trade policies, these kinds of things,” Mr. Collins said. “That’s what makes this president stand out, and he’s been amazing at it.”

Mr. Giuliani recently returned from another fact-finding mission to Ukraine for information to help the president. But he attracted attention with comments to the New Yorker published this week saying that he pushed to get rid of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, to make it easier to pursue investigations of a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and his son Hunter.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Giuliani a “great person” who does what he’s doing “out of love.”

