By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

A Long Island man was found guilty Wednesday for driving drunk and plowing into a group of hiking Boy Scouts last year and killing a 12-year-old.

Thomas Murphy, of Holbrook, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated in the September 2018 crash that killed that killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River, New York.

Prosecutors accused Murphy of acting “recklessly and selfishly” when he got behind the wheel of his SUV after pounding vodka on a golf course. Officials say he denied a ride home from his sober friend.

“Mr. Murphy’s conduct turned a dream day for these boys and their fathers into a nightmare,” Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, told the jury of seven men and five women during Monday’s closing arguments.

Andrew was killed and three other scouts were injured as they walked along the shoulder of a Manorville road.

An attorney for Murphy challenged prosecutors saying his client was not legally intoxicated at the time of the crash, and prosecutors have not proven otherwise.

“There are so many holes in their version of the truth,” said defense attorney Steven Politi. “When you have two stories about what happened you have reasonable doubt.”

Murphy refused to take a Breathalyzer test at the crash scene. The defense disputed the findings of a blood alcohol test taken about four hours later. Witnesses said he appeared unsteady on his feet and slurred his words.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

